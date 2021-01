Ariel Investments co-CEO and president Mellody Hobson speaks at the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C.

Value stocks have outperformed their growth counterparts in the market's most recent leg higher, and that's a trend that Ariel Investments co-CEO Mellody Hobson sees continuing.

Amid growing calls for investors to rotate into value, when asked when that moment would come she said simply: "Now is that moment."