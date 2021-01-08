London’s population could decline in 2021 for the first time this century. Here’s why people are leaving

The population of the U.K.'s capital city could fall in 2021 for the first time in more than 30 years, according to new research, as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic prompts people to reconsider big-city life.

The prediction was one of several in a U.K. economic outlook report by professional services firm PwC, released this week.

"Covid-19 has fundamentally changed the way we view cities," PwC said in the report.

"City-dwellers are now rethinking their living situations in light of the pandemic, and re-evaluating the importance of larger homes, green spaces and connections with the local community," it added.

Jamie Girvan, a 26-year-old financial advisor, decided to leave Silvertown in east London during the first U.K. coronavirus lockdown in April last year to move in with his parents on the southeast coast of England.

"The lockdown in a small flat (apartment) in London with a housemate, both of us who have jobs in finance … kind of (meant) very busy, long hours stuck inside without that additional space (which) was really, really rough," he told CNBC over the phone.

Girvan and his girlfriend, Natalie, who had also temporarily gone back to living with family during the first lockdown, then decided to make their move out of the capital more permanent. They bought their first house in Sittingbourne, Kent, in the summer and moved into their home in December.

Girvan said they had previously been planning to buy in London to be closer to work but said "it was a gamechanger" to have more outdoor space for walks in lockdown. He said the pandemic had shifted their priorities for a home, particularly given that the move to working remotely was likely to continue over the coming months.

PwC cited a survey from August 2020 by the London Assembly governmental body, which found 4.5% of the 450 Londoners it polled — what would be the equivalent of 416,000 city dwellers ­— said they would definitely move out of the city within the next 12 months.

Before the pandemic, the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics had predicted that London's population would grow by 56,000 people to 9,095,459 between 2020 and 2021. But PwC calculated that if just 14% of its forecast came to fruition, then it would erase this predicted growth.