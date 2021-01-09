Thinking of buying bitcoin? What experts say about big crypto concerns: 'You have to be mentally prepared'

In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is displayed on April 03, 2019 in Paris, France.

Is bitcoin too risky for the average investor?

Compared to most investments, bitcoin "is a highly volatile, highly risky investment," James Ledbetter, editor of fintech newsletter FIN and CNBC contributor, tells CNBC Make It. "If you look historically at the price of bitcoin, there have been a number of occasions where it's really spiked and then comes crashing down really quickly." (For example, after rallying to nearly $20,000 in 2017, bitcoin's price collapsed and lost a third of its value in a single day, and in 2018, it dropped to as low as $3,122, wiping out billions of dollars from the total cryptocurrency market value.) While that can mean big returns, it can also mean big losses. That's why some, like investor Mark Cuban, liken bitcoin to gambling and advise investing only as much money as you can afford to lose. "You have to at least be mentally prepared and financially prepared that [a crash] could happen again. It could happen tomorrow," Ledbetter says. Of course, despite its high selling price, "you can go and buy as little as even $5 of bitcoin because there is the ability to buy fractional shares called satoshis," points out Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of cryptocurrency hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital Assets and a bitcoin investor. "Just start very small, do research, learn about it," Pompliano says. (If you do decide to invest, Pompliano supports holding bitcoin long-term. By design, there is a limited supply of bitcoin, so bitcoin bull Pompliano believes as demand increases, the price will as well.)

Are bitcoin 'wallets' safe?

In July, a widespread Twitter hack compromised many celebrity accounts – including that of President-elect Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to name a few – in a bitcoin scam. As a result, hundreds of thousands of dollars in bitcoin had been transferred under false pretenses. For many, this prompted questions around the safety of bitcoin. "There have been multiple examples of bitcoin theft and fraud that I think would give pause to the average investor, particularly if you were going to invest a substantial amount. I think those are legitimate fears," Ledbetter says. But he also finds them "overblown." Because while bitcoin allows for users to transact without revealing personal information or identity (potentially making fraud easier), it's not totally anonymous. Each bitcoin transaction is documented on a digital ledger called the blockchain, where a user's cryptocurrency "wallet" is represented as a unique series of random numbers and letters. Through this, a scammer could potentially be traced after the fact. "I always remind people that bitcoin literally has a public ledger," Pompliano says. Plus, bitcoin is extremely hard to hack thanks to blockchain. "To hack it, you would have to take over the network, and to take over the network, you would need your own network of computers running 24/7, and to do that, it would cost billions of dollars," according to Paul Vigna, markets reporter at The Wall Street Journal. Ledbetter also points out that a traditional stock account with a brokerage could be compromised too. "There's always some potential for fraud or security risk." The safest bet is to use a trusted brokerage, experts say – "these established places have a good security protocol and a quick application to protect," Ledbetter says. All in all, "things happen," he says, "but when you look at the big stories of theft, they tend to be institutional and kind of on the fringes." According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website, cryptocurrency scams are "a popular way for scammers to trick people into sending money," and most scams can "appear as emails trying to blackmail someone, online chain referral schemes, or bogus investment and business opportunities." "It's not like there's something intrinsically unsafe about bitcoin itself– it's more how people are handling or managing it," Ledbetter says.

Can bitcoin be easily converted to fiat and transferred?

Currently, most mainstream bitcoin transactions are done by converting bitcoin to fiat currency, like the U.S. dollar. (For instance, PayPal announced that in 2021, consumers will be able to use cryptocurrency as a "funding source for purchases." But what that really means is when a user "pays" with bitcoin, it "will be instantly converted to fiat currency and the transaction will be settled with the PayPal merchants in fiat currency," according to PayPal's website.) And as of now, that process of transferring bitcoin to other accounts and converting it to different currencies, whether the U.S. dollar or other cryptocurrency, is "clunky" and time consuming, says Ledbetter. Plus, if you're using bitcoin for transactions, "you really need to read the fine print – there are usually fees associated with those transactions, but some of that will probably ease up a little bit over time," Ledbetter says. Along with fees, "sellers do not have the confidence to do large transactions yet in bitcoin," investor Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, told Pompliano on "The Pomp Podcast" in December. "I'm sure this could change over time, but not today." In the future, Pompliano predicts innovation will result in technology that "makes it easier to spend bitcoin with quicker transactions that are cheaper, more efficient, more usable."

Is bitcoin a bubble?

Can bitcoin be used as a hedge against inflation?