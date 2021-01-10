Asia is dominating the box office, and the U.S. could too, if it handled the pandemic better

Moviegoers wear face masks in a screening hall at a cinema almost six months after its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic on July 24, 2020 in Beijing, China.

In a year marred by a deadly global pandemic, Japan's box office set a new record.

An animated film based on a popular manga called "Demon Slayer" became the highest-grossing film in the country's history, surpassing the record held by Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" in 2001. It has sold more than $322 million in ticket sales.

Japan, an island country in East Asia with a population of more than 126 million, has had fewer than 300,000 coronavirus cases and only saw its box office receipts fall 46% in 2020 to $1.27 billion.

For comparison, the domestic box office crumpled 80% to $2.28 billion, as U.S. coronavirus cases have topped 21.6 million since the pandemic began. Canada, a contributor to the domestic box office, has seen less than 645,000 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Japan is just one many countries in the Asia Pacific region of the world that had managed to navigate the coronavirus pandemic in such a way that case numbers have remained low and consumer confidence has remained high.

In places like China, Australia and South Korea, where where Covid cases have dropped significantly, analysts and operators are seeing box offices recover and thrive.

In fact, Asia Pacific saw its market share increase in 2020. While the global box office was significantly lower last year — about 70% of what it was in 2019, or about $12.4 billion — Asia Pacific represents 51% of ticket sales. In 2019, those countries accounted for 41%, according to data from Comscore and analytics from Gower Street.

For comparison, in 2019, the U.S. and Canadian box office accounted for 30% of global ticket sales. In 2020, that market share fell to just 18%.