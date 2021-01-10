Covid vaccinations offer CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid a chance to showcase how drugstores have changed

Store signs from CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens stores. Getty Images

Each company has turned to a slightly different playbook: CVS wants to be a health-care destination as it treats chronic conditions and even offers yoga classes at some stores. Walgreens is opening hundreds of primary care clinics and aims to beat retail rivals with a speedier curbside pickup service. And Rite Aid has emphasized a more holistic approach to health as it adds natural products from sleep remedies to essential oils and modernizes its stores. Here's a closer look at how the companies plan to compete in the coming year:

CVS wants to turn its stores into more of a health-care destination. It is expanding a store concept, called a HealthHUB, where it has a wider range of medical services. CVS Health

CVS Health

As customers buy personal care products from their couch, CVS is trying to give them another reason to visit. It wants to be an easy, affordable and unintimidating place to go for health care. It acquired insurer Aetna two years ago. It has Minute Clinics for acute conditions like strep throat. And it's turning more of its approximately 10,000 U.S. stores into a HealthHub, a location with a wider range of medical services. That includes testing for sleep apnea, management of chronic conditions like diabetes and a wellness room where it can offer yoga classes. It plans to have 1,500 of those stores by the end of this year. It's on been on stronger footing than its drugstore peers with a $98 billion market cap that's more than double Walgreens.

CVS Chief Operating Officer Jon Roberts said the company is eliminating some general merchandise to free up square footage for health services. This way, he said, it can stand out from Amazon and other companies that simply fill a prescription. "As you think about those types of services that we'll be able to provide, you can't get that from a pure-play online pharmacy," he said. "A pure-play online pharmacy is really just delivering prescriptions." Roberts said CVS is catering to customers' digital preferences, too, through virtual visits and its mobile app. Deliveries of prescriptions to customers' homes grew 500% from the first-quarter to second quarter of last year. "We think people want choice," he said. "Some people like picking their prescriptions up at their drugstore. Some people like having prescriptions delivered to their home. We have both." Jefferies upgraded CVS' stock rating to buy on Friday, saying it expects that strategy to pay off. It said it also anticipates CVS will get a boost as it administers the Covid vaccine and draws consumers who may buy other items or refill a prescription while they're there. It estimated that CVS' role in vaccination efforts could yield about $1 billion in incremental gross profits over the next 12 months. It raised the price target for CVS to $90, which represents a gain of about 20% from current levels. Tanquilut said the company's HealthHubs could become "the Genius Bar of healthcare" — similar to how Apple has become known for answering questions and delivering strong customer service in its stores. In the year ahead, two new executives will help direct the company's strategy. Karen Lynch, president of Aetna, will step into the role of CEO on Feb. 1 as longtime Chief Executive Larry Merlo retires. Neela Montgomery, who grew e-commerce operations as the former CEO of home goods retailer Crate & Barrel, became president of CVS Pharmacy in late November. That could bring new ideas and speed up digital growth.

Walgreens and VillageMD Source: Walgreens

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens is cutting costs and investing in its app, offering curbside service and adding hundreds of primary care clinics. Its shares have plummeted by nearly 20% over the past year. It's looking for a new leader after after its CEO Stefano Pessina announced this summer that he would step down. Sales and foot traffic have dropped during the pandemic, particularly at its more than 2,000 Boots stores in the United Kingdom. But its pharmacy and retail sales in the U.S. grew and its earnings beat expectations in the fiscal first quarter ended Nov. 30. Still, comparable retail sales were up less than 1%. The latest lockdown in the U.K. will lead to a weaker second quarter, Walgreens Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe warned in a Thursday earnings call.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said sales patterns during the pandemic have pointed to its bigger problems. It has missed out on the sales bump and market share gains of its grocery store rivals, despite selling similiar essentials. He said the company must think beyond deals and acquisitions and become a company that "grows by innovating for the customer." At its U.S. drugstores, Vineet Mehra, its global chief marketing officer, said the company aims to "become the fastest in retail." Nearly all its items are available for curbside pickup. Stores can have online purchases ready in as little as 30 minutes. He said the quick turnaround will be a competitive advantage over Amazon, which ships purchases, and big-box retailers, which can have longer wait times. And he said it's especially key for the products Walgreens sells, such as pain medication or personal care products. "If you think about it, if you're out of toothpaste right now, you can't wait a day," he said. "You want that as quick as possible, to get back home, put it in your pantry, so you can brush your teeth. It's that acute convenience needs that are so common in health and wellness where we think we're really going to win with our super fast pickup promises." Like CVS, Walgreens is also adding health-care services to its nearly 9,000 U.S. Walgreens and Duane Reade stores. It struck a deal with VillageMD to open clinics in its stores. Under a recently accelerated timetable, 600 to 700 stores will add clinics over the next four years. Walgreens relaunched its mobile app and loyalty program in November. The myWalgreens app offers tailored discounts, a 24/7 pharmacy chat, vaccination appointments, curbside pickup and at-home delivery through DoorDash and Postmates. "It is essentially becoming the digital front door for all of Walgreens' health and wellness services," Mehra said. Walgreens response to the pandemic put this development on fast-forward. "In five to 10 weeks, we saw five to 10 years of digital adoption happen," he said.

Rite Aid recently opened its first "store of the future" with a more modern design. It has three of the stores and plans to open more. Rite Aid and Business Wire

Rite Aid