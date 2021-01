The entrance from the elevators, designed to resemble a tunnel entering a stadium, is pictured at the new DraftKings office in Boston on March 25, 2019.

Loop Capital Markets has a handful of best stock ideas for 2021, with sports betting company DraftKings and payments giant PayPal snagging spots.

The Wall Street firm published a list of stocks that each sector analyst at Loop thinks have the most upside potential this year. The firm's inaugural 2020 best ideas outperformed the S&P 500 by 4%, generating an average return of 20%.

