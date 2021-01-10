Why getting the Covid-19 vaccine will be good for America's financial health

The rollout of the coronavirus vaccination program heralds what hopefully is the beginning of the end for what has been a frightful pandemic that has ravaged much of the country's physical and economic health. Yet even with a light at the end of the tunnel, Americans shouldn't grow complacent and simply wait for the pandemic to end. Covid-19 cases are surging again, and a new, more contagious variant has appeared in the U.S. Depending on the age, health status, or occupations of your household members, opting into getting a vaccine as soon as one is available could improve the financial outlook for many Americans. For the particularly hard-hit Latino community, the economic benefits of vaccination may be even more compelling.

The financial damage wrought by Covid can be felt across broad swathes of the American economy, from higher unemployment to shuttered small businesses. But vaccination, too, could have a massive impact, restoring confidence and increasing economic activity, say experts.

"We all know that lower spending and the increase in federal aid resulted in an all-time high personal savings rate in the U.S., but there was also an increase in unemployment. By getting the Covid-19 vaccine people will gain confidence on being around others, and will start spending their personal savings, and many of them will be back to work, reducing unemployment and improving our economy," says Maria Martinez, president and CEO of Border Federal Credit Union. "When you are not afraid you become a productive citizen that ultimately benefits all areas of our economy."

Not all Americans have trust in the Covid-19 vaccination program, as has been documented in public opinion research, though there has been an encouraging uptick since the summer in the percentage of the population (60%) now planning to be vaccinated, according to Pew Research Center. While choosing to get vaccinated is ultimately a highly personal choice, it can also be viewed as a way to reclaim the strength of our economy and society, says Carlos Calderon, president and CEO of OAS Federal Credit Union.

"Taking the Covid-19 vaccine is more than a personal matter. It is our civic responsibility as members of a community. We need to reactivate the economy, keep businesses open so that we maintain our jobs, and most importantly, stop the spread of this deadly disease," Calderon said.