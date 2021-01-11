Shadowy PAC once funded by Trump ally Mercer promoted Capitol Hill march that led to riot

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest outside of the Capitol building in Washington D.C. U.S. January 6, 2021.

A mysterious political action committee once funded by conservative millionaire Robert Mercer promoted both the rally featuring President Donald Trump and the ensuing march on Capitol Hill that led to a deadly riot last week.

The PAC, called the Black Conservatives Fund, promotes itself as "committed to turning out the black vote and elect black conservatives at every level of government." The PAC didn't raise or spend any money in 2020, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. It has shifted primarily to encourage its followers to attend pro-Trump rallies, and it's not clear who runs the group.

Through social media posts, the committee pushed tens of thousands of its followers to attend the rally in front of the White House on Wednesday and then to participate in the march on Capitol Hill that led to a riot, leaving at least five people dead, including a police officer.

It is the latest Trump-aligned political group shown to be involved with encouraging or organizing Wednesday's rally.

Dozens have already been arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol. While the Justice Department has said Trump himself is not expected to be charged, acting D.C. U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin had previously acknowledged he's "looking at all actors" who had a role in the invasion.

The Black Conservatives Fund's biggest previous donation came from Mercer in 2014. He gave more than $150,000 to the committee at the time.

The Mercer family has deep ties to Trump. Robert and his daughter Rebekah spent millions backing his first run for president. The two funded Cambridge Analytica, a now-defunct data gathering site that was used by Trump's 2016 campaign. It was later discovered that the company was collecting people's personal Facebook data.

Rebekah Mercer recently announced that she co-founded Parler, a social media site that featured pro-Trump leaders encouraging the march on the U.S. Capitol. Parler is currently offline after Amazon, Google and Apple withdrew their support.

Representatives for the Mercers have yet to respond to multiple requests for comment on last week's riot.