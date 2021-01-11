New York bar association investigates whether to revoke membership of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani

President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing July 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.

"Hours before the angry mob stormed the Capitol walls, Trump's personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, addressed a crowd of thousands at the White House, reiterating baseless claims of widespread election fraud in the presidential election and the Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs."

"But the president did not act alone," the bar association noted.

The bar group said in a statement that the blame for the rampage by thousands of the president's supporters "lies first and foremost with" Trump, who has continued making false claims about his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

The New York State Bar Association said Monday that it was launching a probe on whether to revoke the membership of Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump , over his violent rhetoric at a rally for the president before the Capitol riot last week as well as other actions.

At the rally near the White House shortly before the riot, Giuliani had said, "If we're wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we're right a lot of them will go to jail."

"Let's have trial by combat," said Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, ex-Manhattan U.S. attorney and former top Justice Department official.

The bar association noted that its bylaws state that "no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of any state, territory or possession thereof, or of any political subdivision therein, by force or other illegal means, shall be a member of the Association."

And the group said, "Mr. Giuliani's words quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election's outcome to take matters into their own hands."

"Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power," said the group, whose membership is voluntary.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement by the group, which called its inquiry "historic." The association said it did not make its decision lightly.

If the bar group does boot him from its membership rolls, Giuliani still would be allowed to practice law in his home state of New York. Disbarring a lawyer there requires action by the grievance committee of the Appellate Division of the state's court system.

The bar association said that in recent months it has received hundreds of complaints about Giuliani "and his baseless efforts on behalf of President Trump to cast doubt on the veracity of the 2020 presidential election and, after the votes were cast, to overturn its legitimate results."