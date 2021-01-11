Covid live updates: President-elect Biden receives second dose of coronavirus vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden received his second course of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. The vaccine was administered by Chief Nurse Executive Ric Cuming.

After receiving his injection, the pool asked Biden if he had confidence in his coronavirus task force given reports that he was disappointed in their progress. "Number one, my number one priority is getting vaccine into peoples' arms like we just did today as rapidly as we can. And we're working on that program now. I'll be meeting on a Zoom call with my team a little later this afternoon," Biden said.

When asked if he feels confident taking the oath of office outside in light of the recent violent riots at the U.S. Capitol that killed 5 people, including a Capitol Police officer who died from his injuries, Biden said yes. "I'm not afraid of taking the oath outside and we've been getting briefed. But I think it's critically important that there be a real, serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatened peoples' lives, defaced public property, caused great damage, that they be held accountable."

Asked by reporters if he feared impeachment could delay consideration of the stimulus bill, Biden said he's talking to senators about whether they could still consider his cabinet nominees and stimulus proposals.

"I had a discussion today with some folks in the House -- in the Senate. And the question is whether or not for example if the House moves forward which, as they obviously are, with the impeachment and send it over to the Senate whether or not [inaudible] can bifurcate this." He has not heard back from the parliamentarian yet.

