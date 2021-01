Jeffrey Gundlach speaking at the 24th Annual Sohn Investment Conference in New York on May 6, 2019.

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach told CNBC on Monday that he is bullish on an investment portfolio without U.S. stocks and that strategy has been finding success.

Gundlach, who was deemed "The New Bond King" by Barron's a decade ago, said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" he recommends that investors break their portfolio up into four slices, with stocks accounting for just one piece of the puzzle.