Just 39% of Americans could pay for a $1,000 emergency expense

Unexpected bills, like an emergency car repair or medical bill, are a fact of life.

Yet not everyone can afford to pay up when those kinds of unforeseen events arise.

Just 39% of Americans can afford a $1,000 unexpected expense, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com.

The results mark a slight decline in Americans' ability to over emergencies compared to past years. In 2020, 41% of respondents said they could afford an unexpected $1,000 bill, while 40% said the same in 2019.

Considering high unemployment has persisted throughout the pandemic, capped by more job losses than expected in December, this year's decrease might not sound that dramatic.

The slight change can be explained by the K-shaped recovery the economy is experiencing, whereby different sectors and workers bounce back at different rates, according to Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

"There's more and more people who have been out of work six months or more," McBride said. "By the same token, there are households that are getting cabin fever, and it's that pent-up demand to take a vacation or go to a ball game."

The rest of the survey respondents indicated they would have to leverage themselves somehow to pay the $1,000 expense — 38% said they would borrow the money, 18% would charge it on a credit card, 12% would borrow from friends or family, and 8% would take out a personal loan.

Meanwhile, just 18% of respondents said they would reduce their spending on other areas.