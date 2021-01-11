Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Boeing, Exxon, Tesla & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Jefferies upgraded Zillow to buy from hold.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce to neutral from overweight.
  • Baird named Boeing a top pick in 2021.
  • Morgan Stanley named Uber a top pick in 2021.
  • Jefferies upgraded CrowdStrike to buy from hold.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Tesla to $900 from $500.
  • Citi raised its price target on Roku to $460 from $375.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to overweight from equal weight.
  • Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens to buy from neutral.
  • Citi upgraded Bank of America to buy from neutral.
  • Cowen upgraded JetBlue and United Airlines to outperform from market perform.
  • Goldman Sachs named Verizon a top pick in 2021.
  • UBS upgraded Ralph Lauren to buy from neutral.
  • JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $210 from $175.
A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas.
Jessica Rinaldi | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBrent oil to hit $65 by this summer, according to Goldman Sachs
Pippa Stevens10 min ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley upgrades Exxon Mobil, sees 30% total return as company supports dividend
Jesse Pound5 hours ago
CNBC ProNio shares surge as much as 13% after getting a host of bullish Street calls on its new sedan to rival Tesla
Pippa Stevens5 hours ago
Read More