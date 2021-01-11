Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Boeing, Exxon, Tesla & more
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021
8:20 AM EST
Updated Mon, Jan 11 2021
8:27 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Jefferies upgraded Zillow to buy from hold.
Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce to neutral from overweight.
Baird named Boeing a top pick in 2021.
Morgan Stanley named Uber a top pick in 2021.
Jefferies upgraded CrowdStrike to buy from hold.
Bank of America raised its price target on Tesla to $900 from $500.
Citi raised its price target on Roku to $460 from $375.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to overweight from equal weight.
Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens to buy from neutral.
Citi upgraded Bank of America to buy from neutral.
Cowen upgraded JetBlue and United Airlines to outperform from market perform.
Goldman Sachs named Verizon a top pick in 2021.
UBS upgraded Ralph Lauren to buy from neutral.
JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $210 from $175.
A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas.
Jessica Rinaldi | Reuters
(This story is for
CNBC PRO
subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
