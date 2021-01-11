Pompeo is laying ‘landmines’ in U.S.-China relations before Biden takes office, ex-Australian leader says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest move on Taiwan could upend a major foundation underpinning the U.S.-China relations — further complicating a tense bilateral relationship just before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, said former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. "What Pompeo is doing is laying a whole series of landmines for the incoming Biden administration … salting the earth in the U.S.-China relationship in general, and laying landmines on Taiwan in particularly," Rudd told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday. Over the weekend, Pompeo announced the lifting of all "self-imposed restrictions" in U.S. relations with Taiwan — a democratic and self-ruled island that China claims as its own territory. Pompeo said in a statement on Saturday that the U.S. had unilaterally limited contact between its officials and their Taiwanese counterparts for several decades "in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing." He then declared all those restrictions are "no more."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the U.S. State Department Win McNamee | Getty Images

The move could mark the end of the "one China policy," said Rudd, who's now president of Asia Society Policy Institute. The one China policy is the principle in which the U.S. and the international community recognize that there's only one Chinese government — under the Communist Party of China in Beijing. "That has been the mainstay of strategic stability for the last 40 years or so," said the former Australian leader. "I think we need to understand that we are moving to the end of the 'one China policy.' And what does that mean for markets? What does that mean for the international community? It means a new period of real strategic instability given this is a fundamental item of faith in Beijing," he added. The communist party has never governed Taiwan, but Beijing considers the island's reunification with the mainland an eventuality and so Taiwan has no right to participate in international diplomacy of its own.

China and Taiwan react to Pompeo's move