2020 was a red hot time for the retail investing industry, but 2021 could bring another solid year as traders stick around after the pandemic.

Retail trading just wrapped up a record year in 2020, as unprecedented market volatility and Covid-19 lockdowns created a unique opportunity for regular investors to play stocks' unlikely but epic comeback.