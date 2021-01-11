Live updates: FBI warns of armed protests; National Guard authorized to protect Biden inauguration

President Donald Trump is set to kick off the week by awarding the Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to his ally Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Later in the week, he will bestow the prize on New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, a White House official told NBC News. The Associated Press reported that Belichick is expected to receive the medal on Thursday.

Belichick has not confirmed he will accept the medal, and there have been some calls for him to refuse to do so. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said on CNN that Belichick "should do the right thing and say, 'No, thanks.'"

Trump is handing off the medals in the last full week of his presidency as Democrats in the House prepare to move forward with his impeachment.

Jordan, who has supported Trump throughout his presidency, has said he opposes impeachment. He was one of the Republicans to object to confirming President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College wins last week. The usually routine confirmation was delayed for hours Wednesday by the deadly riot by Trump supporters.

Trump has not been seen in public since speaking to supporters at a White House rally just before they marched on the U.S. Capitol and invaded the building. He is expected to travel to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday.

According to the White House, the Medal of Freedom is awarded to those "who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors." –Tucker Higgins