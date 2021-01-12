SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade after shares on Wall Street pulled back overnight from all-time highs.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.46% while the Topix index shed 0.4%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.39%.
Shares in Australia rose, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.2%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded fractionally lower.
On the coronavirus front, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced Monday that the country would tighten Covid-19 restrictions from Wednesday, with multiple states coming under a lockdown.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 89.28 points to close at 31,008.69. The S&P 500 dipped 0.7% to finish its trading day at 3,799.61 while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.3% to close at 13,036.43.
The moves stateside came as House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump for inciting the mob attack at the Capitol last week. Multiple Cabinet-level officials have quit since the riot, with President-elect Joe Biden set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.465 after its rise from levels below 89.6 last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 104.17 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 103 against the greenback seen last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7702, having declined from levels above $0.774 in the previous trading week.
Bitcoin fell along with other digital coins on Monday, wiping out about more than $100 billion from the entire cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, was at about $35,229.50 as of around 7:07 p.m. EST Monday according to Coin Metrics.