SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade after shares on Wall Street pulled back overnight from all-time highs.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.46% while the Topix index shed 0.4%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.39%.

Shares in Australia rose, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded fractionally lower.

On the coronavirus front, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced Monday that the country would tighten Covid-19 restrictions from Wednesday, with multiple states coming under a lockdown.