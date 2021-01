A pedestrian passes in front of a Charles Schwab Corp. office building in New York.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Retail investing behemoth Charles Schwab is garnering a big fan club on Wall Street amid the recent spike in interest rates.

The e-broker's stock is up north of 16% since the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield topped 1% for the first time since March last week. Schwab is getting a boost from the chorus of analysts betting the stock will perform well in a higher rate environment.