Carmaker Nio is 'well positioned' to capture a lot of China's electric vehicle market, analyst says

SINGAPORE — As domestic carmakers in China try to position themselves against Tesla in the growing Chinese electric vehicle space, Nio is well-placed to capture a sizeable chunk of the market, an analyst told CNBC.

The Chinese electric car start-up released its first sedan, the et7, on Saturday with self-driving technology features that it claims surpass that of Tesla. An et7 with a 70 kilowatt-per-hour battery pack starts at 448,000 yuan ($69,000) before subsidy.

"This is the icon vehicle for Nio in the sedan category," Bill Russo, founder and CEO at Automobility Limited, said Monday on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia." He explained that the company has already established itself as a premium brand in the SUV category where it is selling at a higher rate than their peer group in China.

"Now they're moving to the sedan segment, or the premium car segment," Russo said, adding that the et7 will compete with Tesla's imported Model S.

"Obviously, the pricing that was announced on Nio Day is actually quite competitive with the Model S," he said, adding, "It's a statement of aspiration, it's a statement of where they hope to position their brand and among the Chinese companies, they are establishing that they are the premium (electric vehicle) company."

Last year, Reuters reported that Tesla cut its Model S price in China by 3%.