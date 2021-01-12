Nasdaq-listed Chinese video platform Bilibili files for Hong Kong listing to raise over $2 billion

The Bilibili booth is pictured during the 2019 Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo at National Exhibition and Convention Center on November 21, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese video platform Bilibili has confidentially filed for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, a source close to the matter told CNBC.

Bilibili, which is currently listed on the Nasdaq, made the filing within the last few days, the source said.

CNBC reported last week that the listing could raise over $2 billion and the filing was to be expected last week or beginning of this week.

Companies already listed on another major exchange can confidentially file for a secondary listing on Hong Kong's stock exchange as a way to prevent a major impact on its share price. The filing is not public yet.

Pricing details usually follow in the coming weeks.

A Bilibili spokesperson was not immediately available when contacted by CNBC.