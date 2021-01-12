A slow vaccine rollout could spark another round of movie delays, further damaging the industry

A slower-than-expected rollout of the coronavirus vaccine could have a domino effect on the 2021 movie slate, with possibly devastating effects on the industry.

Movie theater operators and studios had been optimistic heading into the new year that a steady rollout of vaccines to the general public would result in more people heading to cinemas and keep films firmly set in their current release dates.

However, monthly targets set by President Donald Trump's administration are not being hit, which has already forced Sony's "Morbius" to be moved from its March debut to a seemingly greener October. The film had already been displaced twice from its original July 10, 2020, debut because of Covid.

There are fears that other studios will be compelled to follow suit. Currently, January is devoid of new titles, but studios have plans to dole out films starting in February.

"We are concerned about the pace of the vaccine rollout as it does endanger the [first-quarter] release schedule and the return to normalcy, even though movie theaters actually remain one of the safest out-of-home experiences," said Karen Melton, vice president of marketing at Malco Theaters.

Early expectations were that 20 million vaccines would be administered in December and 50 million in January. As of Monday, only 8.9 million have found their way into Americans' arms.

The Trump administration has blamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the slow rollout, saying the guidelines the organization gave of inoculating health-care workers and people in nursing homes first had created a bottleneck in distribution. States, however, have blamed a lack of money, manpower and guidance from the federal government for the poor distribution.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced that it is changing the way it allocates the vaccine. Its new strategy will be based on how quickly states can administer shots and the size of their elderly population. States will have two weeks to prepare for this change.

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team announced last week that his administration will release all doses that had been held in reserve.

"I expect that we'll see a dramatic increase in the vaccination rate," said Michael Pachter, analyst at Wedbush, in an email to CNBC. "If we get 100 million people vaccinated in the first 100 days [which has been Biden's pledge], we'll have enough of a critical mass for theaters to fully reopen by the end of June."