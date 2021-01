Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

A top Wall Street small cap analyst is advising clients to stay away from technology stocks as a more optimistic economic outlook should push rates higher.

Jefferies downgraded the small-cap technology sector to underweight from market weight on Monday. The firm cited higher interest rates and a steeper yield curve, which should boost more economically sensitive parts of the small-cap group.