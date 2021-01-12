NFL's playoff openers see solid ratings, Nickelodeon's game draws 2 million viewers

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints dives in the end zone to score a one yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The National Football League came out the gate swinging for its playoff openers, led by ViacomCBS Sports and Nickelodeon's simulcast, which attracted more than 30 million viewers combined.

Sunday's CBS airing between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears attracted roughly 30 million viewers, and its kids' version on Nickelodeon drew approximately 2 million, becoming the Nickelodeon's "most-watched program among total viewers in nearly four years," the network said.

The NFL's attempt to solicit younger viewers drew praise for its Nickelodeon-themed digital effects and commentary on social media. The game saw the Saints beat the Bears, 21-9, and even featured Saints coach Sean Payton getting slimed on Nickelodeon in the postgame.

Sunday's NBC Sports Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns contest also averaged 26 million across all platforms and 24.8 million viewers on NBC and peaked at 27.6 million viewers around 9:15-9:30 p.m. The network said it was television's most-watched primetime show since Super Bowl LIV last February.

The Browns defeated the Steelers, 48-37, for the club's first postseason victory since 1995. And it could be the last time long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suits up in a Steelers uniform.