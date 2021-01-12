Operation Warp Speed chief resigns at Biden team's request, will stay through transition, sources say

Slaoui's current contract includes 30 days' notice before termination, and the Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay on past that, one of the people said.

It's not clear who will take scientific lead for the Biden team focused on Covid vaccines after that, or if someone will be appointed into that role. There are already two vaccines authorized in the U.S., with three more in late-stage clinical trials. Jeff Zients is Biden's coordinator of the Covid-19 response, while Bechara Choucair will be Covid-19 vaccine coordinator, focused on speeding vaccine delivery.

Slaoui's role leading vaccine development for the unprecedented government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, said the people, who declined to be named because the plan isn't yet public. It would end by Feb. 12.

Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui has submitted his resignation at the request of the incoming Biden team, under a plan that would see him stay in the role for a month to help with the transition, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Former GlaxoSmithKline pharmaceutical executive Moncef Slaoui, who will serve as chief adviser on the effort to find a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a coronavirus disease response event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington.

Slaoui had previously said he planned to step down after two vaccines and two therapies for Covid-19 reached the market, which happened last month with the clearance of Moderna's vaccine. Last week he said he "decided to extend that in order to ensure that the operation continues to perform the way it has performed through the transition of administration." He noted, though, that "we're getting close to the point where my value add is more limited."

Though the initial vaccine rollout has been criticized, the speed of their development, which Slaoui oversaw, exceeded expectations: two vaccines have been authorized in the U.S. with 95% efficacy in preventing disease, from Pfizer and Moderna. Pivotal results from Johnson & Johnson on its vaccine, the first offering the potential for just one dose, are expected within weeks. It was the fastest vaccine development in history.

Slaoui was criticized when he took the job for his ties to the pharmaceutical industry; he resigned from the board of Moderna around the same time his role was announced. He sold his shares in the company and said he donated their increase in value during the few days he held them while at the Operation Warp Speed helm.

He declined, though, to sell his shares in GlaxoSmithKline, where he spent 30 years and oversaw vaccine development, calling the stock his retirement.

He was criticized in particular by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and responded to her in September in a video message, saying he's a registered Democrat, but "didn't hesitate" to take the role "because this pandemic is bigger than any one of us."

Slaoui was paid $1,000 for his work overseeing Operation Warp Speed, which he said he planned to donate to scientific research.