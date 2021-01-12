Pfizer CEO supports expanding Covid vaccine eligibility, describes supply of doses as adequate

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla cheered reports on Tuesday that the U.S. government was pushing to expand eligibility for Covid-19 vaccines, telling CNBC the U.S. drug giant has adequate supply to support such a decision.

"If this is true what we're hearing, it is very positive," he said on "Squawk Box," as media organizations including CNBC reported that the Trump administration planned to issue guidelines Tuesday that urges states to make everyone age 65 and older eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

"I think this is exactly what needs to be done," said Bourla, whose New York-based company makes one of the two vaccines cleared for emergency use in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration. The other was developed by Massachusetts-based Moderna. Both inoculations are designed as two-doses regimes.

The vaccine rollout has been underwhelming based on goals set by the Trump administration last year. It had hoped to have 20 million Americans vaccinated against Covid by the end of 2020. However, as of Tuesday morning, just under 9 million people have received their first shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 25.5 million doses have been delivered to states.

Health-care workers, along with staff and residents of long-term care facilities, received initial priority after the FDA issued limited clearance for the two vaccines in December. However, there has been some hesitancy, particularly from nursing home staff, to receive the vaccine, which has complicated the rollout.

Some states had already begun vaccinating additional groups of people. In New Jersey, for example, police officers and firefighters are now able to get shots. Florida already had expanded eligibility to include people age 65 and older, and there were reports of elderly residents in the state waiting hours in line to be vaccinated and reports of others from out of state traveling to get the shot.

West Virginia, which has one of the best administration rates in the U.S., is vaccinating members of the general public 80 years old and up, along with K-12 teachers and staff who are at least 50 years old. "We don't have vaccines in a warehouse sitting on a shelf," Republican Gov. Jim Justice told CNBC on Monday. "Now, what we need in West Virginia, we need more vaccines," he said.