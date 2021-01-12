Top military leaders condemn 'sedition and insurrection' at Capitol, acknowledge Biden win

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, answers a question during a virtual town hall at the Pentagon, May 28, 2020.

WASHINGTON – In an extraordinary letter Tuesday to the U.S. military, the nation's top commanders condemned last week's acts of "sedition and insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol, while acknowledging Joe Biden's election victory.

The message did not mention President Donald Trump by name, but the Joint Chiefs of Staff, led by U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, made it clear that the military intends to stand by the constitutional transfer of power to the next administration.

"As we have done throughout our history, the U.S. military will obey lawful order from civilian leadership, support civilian authorities to protect lives and property, ensure public safety in accordance with the law, and remain fully committed to protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic," penned the nation's highest military officers.

"As Service Members, we must embody the values and ideals of the Nation. We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values and oath; it is against the law," the chiefs wrote.

The message to the troops comes one week after thousands of the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that people found his comments that ended up sparking the violence at the Capitol "totally appropriate" and called the fallout "absolutely ridiculous."

The president also briefly discussed the blowback that would follow potential impeachment proceedings.

"For [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Democratic leader] Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country, and it's causing tremendous anger," he said.

On Wednesday, the House plans to decide whether to make Trump the first president ever impeached twice.

The pandemonium delayed congressional proceedings to tally electors' votes and confirm Biden's win in the Nov. 3 election.

Biden's victory was projected by all major news outlets in mid-November and confirmed by Electoral College votes in mid-December. The Republican president has falsely insisted he won in a "landslide," baselessly claiming his reelection was stolen through massive electoral fraud.

As protesters besieged the Capitol on Wednesday, Trump told supporters in a tweeted video "you have to go home now." The president stopped short of condemning the violence and told the mob "we love you, you're very special."