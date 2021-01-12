Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says Treasurys could be the 'single-worst' investment this year

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Share
Jeremy Siegel
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel didn't mince words Tuesday morning when he shared his projection that U.S. bonds will be a terrible investment idea over the next year.

"I think Treasurys are going to be the single-worst investment class in 2021," Siegel told CNBC host Becky Quick during "Squawk Box."

Siegel, well known on Wall Street after years of bullish calls, said his forecast is based both on the torrent of government spending to fuel economic stimulus and the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese stocks are Loop Capital Markets' best ideas for 2021 including DraftKings and Paypal
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProWall Street analysts say these are some of their best ideas for the new year
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProSmall caps seen as a good bet if Democrats push for another stimulus, shares surging nearly 4%
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More