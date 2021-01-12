Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says Treasurys could be the 'single-worst' investment this year

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel didn't mince words Tuesday morning when he shared his projection that U.S. bonds will be a terrible investment idea over the next year.

"I think Treasurys are going to be the single-worst investment class in 2021," Siegel told CNBC host Becky Quick during "Squawk Box."

Siegel, well known on Wall Street after years of bullish calls, said his forecast is based both on the torrent of government spending to fuel economic stimulus and the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.