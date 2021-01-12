What to watch today: Dow set to bounce after drop from record highs

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday, a day after market declines from record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 89 points, or 0.3%, lower Monday, though well off the lows of the session. The Dow logged a record close Friday as 2021 began strong last week despite Wednesday's siege at the Capitol. Investors instead focused on the prospect for additional coronavirus fiscal stimulus now that Democrats control the Senate in addition in the House and the White House after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the Labor Department issues its November JOLTS, its Job Opportunities and Labor Turnover Survey, at 10 a.m. ET. Economists estimate the report will show that the U.S. had 6.6 million job openings as of the end of November, compared to 6.7 million at the end of October. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Albertson's (ACI): The grocery store operator reported quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, beating the 42 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also beat forecasts. Albertsons raised its full-year earnings forecast to $3.05 to $3.15 per share from the prior $2.75 to $2.85, compared to a consensus estimate of $2.78. The shares rose 4% in premarket trading. Steris (STE): Steris will buy rival sterilization products maker Cantel Medical (CMD) for $3.6 billion in cash and stock, in a deal valuing Cantel at $84.66 per share. The deal is expected to close by the end of June. Alphabet (GOOGL): The company's Google unit was sued by YouTube rival Rumble, which accused Google of unfairly favoring YouTube in search engine results. Rumble said Google's behavior impacted its ability to attract viewers and advertising dollars. Google called the claims "baseless." Zoom Video (ZM): The video conferencing company said it would seek to raise $1.5 billion through a secondary stock offering. The shares fell 3.6% in premarket trading. Tyson Foods (TSN), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC): The poultry companies struck separate deals that settled price-fixing lawsuits with poultry buyers. Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride and others had been accused of colluding to keep chicken prices artificially high. Xpeng (XPEV): Xpeng secured a credit line worth $2 billion from five Chinese banks, which the China-based electric vehicle maker will use to expand its production and sales operations. Intel (INTC): Intel plans to outsource production of a new-generation graphics chip to Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters. Lemonade (LMND): Lemonade shares are under pressure after the online insurance provider announced a 3 million share secondary stock offering. The shares fell 7% in premarket trading as of 7:40 a.m. ET. Realty Income (O): The real estate investment trust announced a stock offering of 10.5 million shares, priced at $57.05 per share compared to yesterday's closing price of $59.42.

