Amazon pushes into education with new academy in India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with Amazon India Chief Amit Agarwal during the Amazon's annual Smbhav event at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, on January 16, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Amazon is pushing deeper into education with a new learning platform that's designed to help students in India get into prestigious engineering colleges.

The so-called Amazon Academy, announced Wednesday, will be available through a new Android app and a website. It's designed to help students prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination, which is an assessment conducted for admission to certain engineering colleges in India.

Amazon said Amazon Academy will include curated learning material, live lectures and assessments in math, physics and chemistry. The platform will also feature live mock tests that are designed to mimic the JEE exam experience.

"Amazon Academy aims to bring high quality, affordable education to all, starting with those preparing for engineering entrance examinations," said Amol Gurwara, director of education at Amazon India, in a statement.

"Our mission is to help students achieve their outcomes while also empowering educators and content partners reach millions of students. Our primary focus has been on content quality, deep learning analytics and student experience. This launch will help engineering aspirants prepare better and achieve the winning edge in JEE."

Amazon said the content is currently available for free and "will continue to be for the next few months," suggesting that it will eventually start charging students.

Amazon has a number of other education platforms and initiatives including AWS Educate, which is designed to help people get to grips with Amazon's cloud platform, Amazon Web Services. There's also Amazon Ignite, which connects educational content creators to Amazon customers and helps them sell things like lesson plans and classroom games as digital downloads.

Fellow U.S. tech giants Google and Apple have their own education offerings. Google for Education, for example, provides customizable versions of several Google products, while Apple offers discounts to students and teachers on its hardware.