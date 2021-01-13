Japan's stocks poised to trade mixed with country reportedly set to expand state of emergency

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade mixed at the Wednesday open as investors watch for developments on the coronavirus front.
Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,170 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,130. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,164.34.
The Japanese government is set to expand the state of emergency to more areas on Wednesday, according to local media reports. That comes after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recently declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas in a bid to stem a rise in coronavirus infections.
Shares in Australia edged higher in early trading, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.1%.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 60 points to close at 31,068.69. The Nasdaq Composite ended its trading day day up 0.3% at 13,072.43. The S&P 500 rose fractionally on the day to 3,801.19.
The moves stateside came as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note briefly traded at 1.187%, its highest level since March. It later eased and was last at 1.1291%. Rates have been rising since Democrats secured majorities in both the House and Senate, opening up the door for additional fiscal stimulus.
Investors will also watch for developments from Washington, with the U.S. House set to push ahead with efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office over his role in sparking last week's deadly attack on the Capitol.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 90.042 after seeing levels above 90.4 earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 103.77 per dollar, stronger than levels above 104 against the greenback seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7769, having risen from levels below $0.77 touched earlier in the trading week.