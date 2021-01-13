Japan's stocks poised to trade mixed with country reportedly set to expand state of emergency

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade mixed at the Wednesday open as investors watch for developments on the coronavirus front.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,170 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,130. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,164.34.

The Japanese government is set to expand the state of emergency to more areas on Wednesday, according to local media reports. That comes after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recently declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas in a bid to stem a rise in coronavirus infections.

Shares in Australia edged higher in early trading, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.1%.