Brazil researchers now say China's Sinovac vaccine is 50% effective — lower than announced earlier

Covid-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech are displayed during a press conference in Beijing on Sept. 24, 2020.

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech is just 50.4% effective in a Brazilian trial — barely meeting the threshold for regulatory approval and well below the initially reported efficacy rate, according to several media reports.

Brazil is the first to complete late-stage trial of the vaccine CoronaVac. The state-run Butantan Institute has been criticized by scientists and health experts for a lack of transparency in making public its trial data.

The institute reportedly delayed releasing trial results three times — which it blamed on a confidentially clause in its contract with Sinovac — and last week announced partial data that showed an efficacy rate that was later revised much lower.

Butantan said last week that CoronaVac was 78% effective among volunteers with mild to severe infections, reported the Wall Street Journal. But the institute said Tuesday that the overall efficacy rate fell to 50.4% when including "very mild" cases that did not require medical assistance, the Journal reported.

In comparison, Covid vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were found to be about 95% effective in their late-stage trials.

