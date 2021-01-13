Chinese PC maker Lenovo soars 15% after saying it will list shares on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style board

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2020 shows the world's first 5G personal computer launched by Lenovo during the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the United States.

GUANGZHOU, China — Shares of Hong Kong-listed Lenovo rose over 15% on Wednesday after the Chinese PC maker said it plans to list stocks in Shanghai.

Lenovo shares were trading at 9.30 Hong Kong dollars at 10 a.m. local time, a 15.5% rise from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Lenovo said it had filed a request to the Hong Kong stock exchange, asking them to issue so-called Chinese depositary receipts (CDRs) on the Science and Technology Innovation Board or Star Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

CDRs allow mainland Chinese investors to buy equity in non-Chinese incorporated companies, and are similar to American depositary receipts (ADRs) which allow stocks of non-U.S. company shares to trade on American exchanges. They are technically not shares but represent equity interest in a company.