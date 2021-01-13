European markets head for higher open as recovery hopes are boosted by vaccine rollout

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Wednesday as hopes are boosted that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines worldwide will soon start to bring an end to the pandemic.

London's FTSE is seen opening 15 points higher at 6,771, Germany's DAX 17 points higher at 13,942, France's CAC 40 up 10 points at 5,662 and Italy's FTSE MIB 25 points higher at 22,531, according to IG.

European markets are keeping track of coronavirus developments in the region, with governments looking to accelerate, or to keep good momentum, in their coronavirus vaccination drives. In the meantime, lockdowns have been extended in Germany and the Netherlands.

On Tuesday, the U.S. also moved to speed up vaccinations by releasing vaccine doses it had been keeping in reserve and instead recommending that states immunize anyone aged 65 and over. U.S. stock index futures were modestly higher in overnight trading on Tuesday.

Covid cases continue to increase in the U.S. with the country recording at least 248,650 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,223 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as investors watch for developments on the coronavirus front; the Japanese government is set to expand the state of emergency to more areas on Wednesday, according to local media reports. That comes after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recently declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas in a bid to stem a rise in coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, local Chinese authorities in regions near Beijing are stepping up restrictions on social activity following a rise in new coronavirus cases.

There are no major earnings in Europe Wednesday, but trading updates are expected from Sainsbury's, Persimmon and ASOS. Italy releases industrial output figures for November.

