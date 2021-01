Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

As another earnings season kicks off, a slew of companies that beat expectations last quarter look poised to do so again this time, according to Bank of America.

The bank published its top picks for earnings season on Wednesday, spanning nearly every industry, for what should be an opportunity for stock pickers.

"For short-term investors, stock differentiation is heightened during earnings season, particularly the busiest reporting days," the note said.