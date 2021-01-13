Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Oakmark’s Bill Nygren says these two stocks offer hidden value for investors

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Share
Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Value investor Bill Nygren told CNBC on Wednesday he likes the stock of investment firm KKR, contending that it stands out among its industry peers after deeper research.

Shares of New York-based KKR were higher by nearly 2% Wednesday and notched an all-time high during the session.

"If you just look at the surface multiple on KKR, it looks like it's selling at roughly a market multiple which is a little premium to the other asset managers, and you would probably say that looks appropriate because KKR has been getting such good inflows compared to traditional managers, which are generally suffering outflows," Nygren said on "Halftime Report."

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProCramer says Zoom is here to stay and its stock might have bottomed out
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
CNBC ProValue investor David Herro sees big upside potential for European banks
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProNio is attracting young investors in search of the next Tesla, says Cramer
Pippa Stevens
Read More