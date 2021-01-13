Savings interest rates hit rock bottom just as Americans stash away more cash

Never have Americans saved so much money and earned so little on it. For those stashing cash, the average savings account rate is down to just 0.05%, or even less, at some of the largest retail banks, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Rates have fallen significantly since the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to essentially zero to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis. (Although the Fed has no direct influence on deposit rates, they tend to be correlated to changes in the target federal funds rate.) At the same time, bank deposits have ballooned since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, pushing rates even lower and allowing banks to reduce what they pay depositors.

Alternatives for stashing your cash

Historically, an old-fashioned certificate of deposit was a decent way to lock in a slightly better return. Currently, one-year CD rates are averaging just under 0.5%, which means savers are locking in funds below the rate of inflation and getting nearly nothing in return. The CDs that offer the highest yields typically have higher minimum deposit requirements and require longer periods to maturity. Right now those yields are no better. "CD yields are at record lows across the maturity spectrum," McBride said. "There's very little advantage in longer maturities."

Online-only banks such as Marcus by Goldman Sachs and CIT Bank offer slightly higher returns, thanks in part to lower overhead expenses than traditional banks. However, even the most competitive banks are steadily lowering their rates, as well. Just one year ago, high-yield savings accounts were offering as much as 1.75%. Now, the average online savings account yield is 0.51%, down from 0.54% in December. "We've never seen this kind of decline," said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com. In the last month, they notched their smallest decrease since the start of the pandemic, which suggests "we might be near a bottom," Tumin added.