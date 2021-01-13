These consumer stocks can benefit from a post-pandemic boom like the 1920s, Jefferies says

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Pent-up demand could fuel a consumer boom that resembles the Roaring 20s once vaccinations against Covid-19 are widespread, according to Jefferies.

The investment firm said in a recent client note that it appears likely that the worst of the hit to consumer confidence is over, and it is time for investors to focus on the stocks that will benefit once business is operating closer to normal.

"There are eerily similarities to our scenario of the 1920s post-pandemic world," the note said.