Trump condemns Capitol violence a week after riot, as he faces second impeachment trial

One week after his supporters stormed Capitol Hill in a deadly riot, and hours after his second impeachment in the House, President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered his clearest condemnation yet of the Jan. 6 violence.

"I want to be very clear. I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week, violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country, and no place in our movement," Trump said in a video posted by the White House's official Twitter account.

The five-minute video, which appears to show Trump speaking from the Resolute Desk of the Oval Office, arrived as the president faces an upcoming trial in the Senate. The chamber's majority leader, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he is undecided on how he will vote in that trial.

The message also comes as federal authorities and the attorney general of the District of Columbia have not ruled out prosecuting Trump for inciting the mob of his supporters who invaded the Capitol.

The president's own account had been permanently suspended by Twitter days earlier in response to his initial reactions to the invasion of the Capitol.

As his supporters streamed into the Capitol, derailing a joint session of Congress shortly after it began the process of confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Trump tweeted an attack on Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the event.

Trump had pressured Pence to try to overturn the election results, and heaped additional pressure on his veep during a rally before thousands of his supporters outside the White House just before Congress convened to confirm the Electoral College votes. Many of those supporters walked directly to the Capitol following the president's speech.

That same day, in a video posted to social media, Trump urged his followers to "go home" while once again spreading the false conspiracy that the election had been stolen from him.

"So go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil," Trump said in that video.

Democrats moved with unprecedented speed to draft an article of impeachment against Trump for inciting an insurrection. On Wednesday afternoon, the article passed in a 232-197 vote, with 10 Republicans voting to impeach Trump.

Trump as recently as Tuesday had defended his remarks at the pre-riot rally.

"People thought what I said was totally appropriate," Trump claimed, even though many of his own supporters in Congress, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have said the president bears responsibility for the mob.

