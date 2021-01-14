Doing business with Apple means you probably can't tell anyone about it, as Hyundai learned

Hyundai confirmed in a short statement last week it was in early talks with Apple about cars. Almost immediately, the Korean auto giant started to backtrack, releasing a subsequent statement that removed all mention of Apple.

Hyundai's retreat is almost certainly the latest fallout from Apple's insistence on secrecy and discretion from its suppliers or potential partners. Companies who deal with Apple are held to strict nondisclosure agreements, even if they are public companies and Apple is a major customer.

While nondisclosure agreements are common in high tech, people who work with Apple say it takes confidential information more seriously than competitors. Apple tells partners they can't mention Apple in public or to the media, according to people familiar with the matter who didn't want to be identified to avoid risking their relationship with Apple. One person who has worked with Apple described its secrecy requirements as a lot of hoops to jump through.

In at least one case, Apple has threatened to penalize suppliers $50 million for each individual leak, according to a contract that became public as part of a bankruptcy proceeding by supplier GT Advanced Technologies.

Some companies can engage in limited discussions of their business with Apple, especially if Apple has publicly talked about the relationship and approves. One example is Corning, which supplies glass for iPhones. Apple has paid the company at least $450 million since 2017 and has highlighted it in its own press releases as an example of an American manufacturing company it supports.

But its CEO said earlier this year he wasn't comfortable talking about the relationship until Corning's new stronger glass was mentioned during the recent iPhone 12 launch livestream.

"I have to tell you that it feels not quite right to use Apple's name out loud. I still don't think I've ever done that. Inside the company, we have a codename for Apple, we never even say 'Apple' inside the company," Corning CEO Wendell Weeks said on an earnings call in October. "So, if you could see me, I sound like I'm turning a little pink and I am having an anxiety attack, if I read their name out loud."