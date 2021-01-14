As shoppers buy more of their clothes online, fewer retailers stand to win

A shopper looks through clothes on her iPad device. Source: Twenty/20

Shoppers didn't go to stores last year to buy new clothes. They stayed at home and surfed the web for sweat pants and pajama sets. And as those new purchasing habits stick, few apparel retailers stand to gain market share, leading to continued store closures and bankruptcies. Sales of apparel and footwear online increased 27.2% to $121.5 billion in 2020, according to an analysis released Thursday by Coresight Research. As that happened, the total market for clothes and shoes in the U.S. shrunk roughly 12.1%, it said, as Americans have been purchasing fewer items for their wardrobes during the Covid pandemic. Coresight expects online apparel and footwear sales to either remain flat or grow low-single digits in 2021, as the total apparel market rebounds slightly, climbing around 7%. Growth will be fueled, in part, by people returning to stores, albeit not at precrisis levels. Coresight Chief Executive Deborah Weinswig said she expects many consumers are going to keep their new online shopping habits. Coresight is calling for mid-single digit growth online for the apparel category in 2022 and 2023.

Online sales of apparel and footwear accounted for 37.4% of total spending in the category last year, versus a little more than a quarter of it in 2019, Coresight said. Coresight cautioned its outlook "remains highly uncertain, with the still-serious health crisis set to be counterbalanced by the rollout of vaccines, and with considerable uncertainty around the retention of recent consumer habits." "We assume that the health crisis will moderate through 2021, and that any return to more regular ways of living, working and spending will occur predominantly in the second half of the year and into 2022," Weinswig said.

A quick response

Apparel brands on the brink