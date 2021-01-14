Even with majorities in Congress, Biden faces a hard time getting his Covid relief bill passed

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden address the protests taking place in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington as the U.S. Congress held a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, at a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 6, 2021. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President-elect Joe Biden faces a range of pitfalls in trying to push his coronavirus relief plan through Congress. The Democrat will unveil his aid proposal Thursday and make his case for it in a prime-time speech, scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. He is expected to push for more direct cash to Americans, an extension of supplemental unemployment insurance, state and local government relief and Covid-19 vaccine distribution funds, among other goals in a plan that Biden said could cost "trillions." His call for fresh assistance comes as a rampaging pandemic, which killed a record 4,327 Americans on Tuesday, batters the U.S. economy. Initial jobless claims rose to 965,000 last week, the highest since late August, the Labor Department said Thursday. Democrats will hold a slim majority in the House and could need Republican support to pass a bill.

Biden's party will control the Senate later this month, but will need 10 GOP votes to approve legislation unless it opts to use a tool that requires a majority vote. The chamber will also have to spend its limited time on the impeachment trial and confirming Biden's Cabinet.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has expressed skepticism about $2,000 direct payments, a Biden priority, because of the cost. But GOP Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida have backed the proposal.

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and many in his party oppose state and local government relief, multiple Senate Republicans have joined Democrats in supporting the aid. Biden has said reining in the virus and boosting the economy will be his top priorities after he takes office on Jan. 20. He will have to navigate a political mess, which includes GOP resistance to more spending and a coming Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump after last week's U.S. Capitol attack, to get a relief plan through Congress. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Biden's Democratic Party control the House. Democrats will gain a narrow Senate majority this month when Senators-elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff from Georgia are sworn in. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold a tiebreaking vote in the 50-50 Senate. The slim Democratic majorities in both chambers could create some headaches for Biden. The House can pass bills with a simple majority of 218 votes in a full chamber. Democrats now hold 222 seats. However, the number will temporarily drop to 219 when three Democrats — Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, Marcia Fudge of Ohio and Deb Haaland of New Mexico — join Biden's administration.

It will leave Democrats a thin margin for error to pass legislation. The party will either have to win support from all of its members or earn Republican votes to approve a coronavirus aid package. Biden aims to pass his relief plan with bipartisan support, a person familiar with the transition team's thinking confirmed to CNBC. GOP backing could prove even more important in the Senate. A bill would need support from all Democrats and 10 Republicans unless Democrats opt to use a procedure called budget reconciliation to pass it with a majority. Using the process could limit what Democrats can put in a bill, because it applies only to revenue and spending measures. It could also take longer to approve legislation through reconciliation. In addition, the Senate has to decide how much time it can devote to pandemic aid as it considers whether to convict Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection and moves to confirm Biden's Cabinet. McConnell said Wednesday that he would not start the president's trial until Tuesday — the day before Biden's inauguration — at the earliest. Trump's first impeachment trial last year took about three weeks. In a statement Wednesday, Biden said he hopes the Senate can juggle all of those responsibilities at the same time. "This nation also remains in the grip of a deadly virus and a reeling economy," he said after the House impeached Trump. "I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation."

Make-or-break relief provisions