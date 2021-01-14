$1,400 checks, enhanced unemployment: Here's what's included in Biden's stimulus plan

When President-elect Joe Biden takes office next week, he plans to ramp up federal spending on several fronts, including financial aid for struggling families, as well as vaccine production and distribution, according to the emergency coronavirus relief plan, called the American Rescue Plan, he released Thursday.

Among the provisions in the $1.9 trillion legislation that he called a "first step" to recovery, Biden is calling for $1 trillion in direct relief to taxpayers, including increased stimulus checks, and $400 billion to fight Covid-19, with money for vaccine production and distribution, according to a fact sheet released by his transition team.

Congress has already provided around $4 trillion to address the pandemic and economic crisis, including the bipartisan $900 billion relief plan that was signed into law last month.

Biden says more spending is necessary to further combat the economic devastation wrought by Covid-19 over the past 10 months. More than 18 million people are currently receiving unemployment benefits, and January is on pace to be the deadliest month of the pandemic so far in the U.S.

"We cannot let people go hungry, we cannot let people get evicted," Biden said in the speech Thursday evening. "We must act now and act decisively."

Here are some of the provisions included in the plan.