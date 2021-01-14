China reports first Covid death in more than six months as WHO investigators arrive

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a child at a community Covid-19 testing site in Qiaoxi district of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province on Jan. 12, 2021. Shijiazhuang has started the second round of nucleic acid tests for all residents.

BEIJING — Mainland China on Thursday reported the first new Covid-19 death since May as authorities try to control a spike in cases just outside of Beijing.

A woman in Hebei province died Wednesday afternoon, state media reported, noting her illness was a severe case and she had pre-existing health conditions.

The province surrounds Beijing and began to report a rapid increase in coronavirus cases earlier this month. In less than two weeks, authorities have locked down Shijiazhuang and other parts of Hebei province in an effort to keep the disease from spreading.