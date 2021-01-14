Elon Musk's SpaceX starts testing Starlink broadband service in the English countryside 

LONDON — SpaceX's satellite broadband service Starlink is now being tested in the U.K. after it was given a license by U.K. telecoms regulator Ofcom.

Starlink was issued with an "Earth station network licence" in November, an Ofcom spokesperson told CNBC on Tuesday. SpaceX did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The £200 ($272) a year license allows Starlink to sell satellite dishes and other communications equipment in the U.K. so that people can pick up signals emitted by Starlink's network of satellites.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX is an aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company. It announced that it was creating the Starlink subdivision in 2015.

Musk, who is now the world's richest person, has said he wants to improve internet access in parts of the world that aren't currently served by broadband providers. He plans to do this by putting thousands of small telecoms satellites into low-Earth orbit that can beam high-speed, low-latency internet to the ground.

In an interview last March, Musk said SpaceX could make up to $30 billion a year by providing broadband. He said that Starlink will be "helpful to telcos because Starlink will serve the hardest to serve customers" adding that 5G isn't great for the countryside because "you need range."

Starlink, which will compete with the U.K.'s OneWeb, is aiming to have 1,440 of its 260 kg (570 lb) satellites in orbit by late 2021.