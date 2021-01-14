European markets head for higher open despite coronavirus, U.S. political turbulence

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Thursday despite ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and political turbulence in the U.S.

London's FTSE is seen opening 15 points higher at 6,762, Germany's DAX 59 points higher at 14,009, France's CAC 40 up 19 points at 5,684 and Italy's FTSE MIB 45 points higher at 22,686, according to IG.

European markets look poised to start the trading day on a positive note, despite the ongoing battle with a rise in coronavirus cases. Vaccination rollouts across the Continent have raised hopes that an end to the pandemic is on its way, however.

More positive news on the vaccine front emerged on Wednesday as early trial data published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid vaccine is safe and appears to generate an immune response in both young and elderly volunteers.

U.S. political turbulence remains in focus after House members voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time — making him the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice — as a bipartisan majority charged him with inciting a riot in the U.S. Capitol last week.

U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday night as traders kept an eye on interest rates and lingering turmoil in Washington.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in overnight trade as investors regionally reacted to Chinese trade data for December that showed the country's exports rose 18.1% in December as compared with a year earlier, according to customs data released Thursday. That was higher than expectations for a 15% increase by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, China's imports grew 6.5% year on year in December, as compared with expectations for a 5% rise in a Reuters poll.

On the data front, Germany releases full-year GDP data for 2020, and on the corporate front, Renault presents more details on their strategic revamp, Geberit publishes a trading update and U.K. retailers Tesco and Associated British Foods reveal their Christmas sales performance.

- CNBC's Jacob Pramuk, Berkeley Lovelace Jr. and Eustance Huang contributed to this market report.

