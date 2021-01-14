Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
Select
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Penn, Chevron, Shopify & more
Published Thu, Jan 14 2021
8:20 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
HSBC upgraded Chevron to buy from hold.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel to overweight from equal weight.
KeyBanc initiated Caesars as overweight.
JPMorgan downgraded Urban Outfitters to neutral from overweight.
RBC upgraded Chipotle to outperform from sector perform.
Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify to outperform from perform.
Susquehanna downgraded Delta to neutral from positive.
Truist raised its price target on Penn to $120 from $85.
Loop downgraded Penn to sell from hold.
Telsey downgraded Nordstrom to market perform from outperform.
JPMorgan downgraded DuPont to neutral from overweight.
Citi raised its price target on Disney to $205 from $175.
Bank of America raised its price target on Alphabet to $2,150 from $2,000.
Argus upgraded General Motors to buy from hold.
Barclays downgraded Hewlett-Packard to underweight from equal weight.
A customer wearing a protective mask enters a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in San Francisco, California. .
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Related Tags
Investment strategy
Markets
Breaking News: Markets
Investment strategy
General Motors Co
More In Street Calls
Here are Bank of America's top picks for the upcoming earnings season
Jesse Pound
Here are Goldman Sachs' top options trades for the upcoming earnings season
Jesse Pound
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, GM, Exxon, Twitter & more
Michael Bloom
Read More