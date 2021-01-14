Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Penn, Chevron, Shopify & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • HSBC upgraded Chevron to buy from hold.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel to overweight from equal weight.
  • KeyBanc initiated Caesars as overweight.
  • JPMorgan downgraded Urban Outfitters to neutral from overweight.
  • RBC upgraded Chipotle to outperform from sector perform.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify to outperform from perform.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Delta to neutral from positive.
  • Truist raised its price target on Penn to $120 from $85.
  • Loop downgraded Penn to sell from hold.
  • Telsey downgraded Nordstrom to market perform from outperform.
  • JPMorgan downgraded DuPont to neutral from overweight.
  • Citi raised its price target on Disney to $205 from $175.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Alphabet to $2,150 from $2,000.
  • Argus upgraded General Motors to buy from hold.
  • Barclays downgraded Hewlett-Packard to underweight from equal weight.
A customer wearing a protective mask enters a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in San Francisco, California. .
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

