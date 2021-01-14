Tom Lee says hot IPOs may be a sign retail investors are coming back to stocks

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder Tom Lee told CNBC on Thursday the string of soaring public market debuts may be a sign that retail investors are continuing to pile into equities.
Lee's comments came shortly after Petco Health and Wellness finished its first day of trading up more than 60% with a market capitalization north of $6 billion. "It does show a lot of enthusiasm, and part of me says that's a little alarming," Lee said on "Closing Bell."