Samsung's high-end smartphones signal the innovation it has in store for the rest of its products, analyst says

SINGAPORE — Samsung is due to launch its newest Galaxy smartphones on Thursday and these pricey devices are expected to deliver in terms of revenue and margins, an analyst told CNBC.

The South Korean tech giant's high-end flagship devices are "trophy" products that signal to the industry at large the kind of innovation the company has in store for the rest of its product line, Bryan Ma, vice president for devices research at International Data Corporation said.

Reports indicate that Samsung may announce three smartphones for the Galaxy S series: S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra to succeed the company's S20 devices. The launch will be broadcast at 10 a.m. ET (11 p.m. HK/SIN) on Samsung's website.

"I think there is obviously some pressure in the middle of the pandemic, both on units and on average selling prices, but despite that, this is, of course, still a flagship product that has its place in the industry," Ma said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Typically, Samsung launches its Galaxy flagship devices in February or March, close to or during the Mobile World Congress trade show.

Ma said one of the reasons why Samsung brought forward the launch to January is to capitalize on Huawei's ongoing struggles by releasing a "product like this and grab as much of that opportunity as they can."