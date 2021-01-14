Want a fun way to teach your kids about money? Try these games

Janel Meehan finds ways to teach money lessons to her sons when they are playing games. Source: Janel Meehan

Janel Meehan doesn't want her children to grow up like she did, not knowing much about money. So every chance she gets, she incorporates financial lessons into their lives — including during her 11-year-old son's video games. "My parents never talked to us about money," the 45-year-old said. "I made all the mistakes." One of her son's favorite games is Animal Crossing, which he plays on the Nintendo Switch that he saved up for and bought with his own money. In the game, players upgrade their homes and pay off debt by doing various things, such as selling fish or weeds. Meehan spoke with him about it and what it means to take out loans — and how they have to be paid back. "He's learned that doing work equals money," said Meehan, who lives with her husband and two children in San Diego. He also saw that the price of turnips changed from day to day, which sparked a discussion on commodities and the stock market.

It turns out Meehan is onto something. Using games to teach about money can make learning fun. "Studies have shown that children learn best when engaged and active," said Stephanie W. Mackara, president and principal wealth advisor of Charleston Investment Advisors, based in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. She's also the author of the book, "Money Minded Families." "Concepts learned in games help children understand cause and effect, make mistakes and get rewarded for smart choices." It also helps broach a subject that has too often has been seen as taboo. "It is about just giving kids a comfort level with talking about money," said certified financial planner Tom Henske, a partner at New York-based Lenox Advisors. More from Invest in You:

Can't afford an estate plan? What you can do without spending a fortune It also gets parents more comfortable with discussing the topic, as well. Of course, children don't have to go it alone. An adult should guide them along, helping to explain concepts and the impact of their choices. Here are some ways to make financial concepts entertaining.

Board games

Devon Scheitrum uses Monopoly Jr. to teach her five-year-old son, Wolfgang, about money concepts. Source: Devon Scheitrum

Online games

Other games