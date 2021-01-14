Tomorrow could be the last chance for these taxpayers to avoid a big tax penalty

Small-business owners and side-gig hustlers are facing a major tax deadline.

Filers who pay estimated taxes every quarter, including independent contractors and partners in business entities, owe their final payment of 2020 on Jan. 15.

Generally, the other deadlines for quarterly taxpayers are April 15, June 15, and Sept. 15.

Last year was an extraordinary one from a tax-planning perspective, as the Treasury Department and IRS delayed the due dates for first- and second-quarter estimated payments to July 15.

Normally, employees don't have to worry about quarterly payments. That's because their employers typically withhold income taxes from their pay during the year.

Meanwhile, sole proprietors and other small businesses are responsible for paying their estimated self-employment taxes and income taxes four times a year.

"If you were getting income all year, the IRS will calculate what tax you should've owed quarter by quarter," said Dina Pyron, global TaxChat leader at Ernst & Young.

When you fall short on your payments by the deadline, underpayment penalties begin to accrue.